It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain

$20.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Why did IT Cosmetics create this product: To finally give women a lip product that gives the naturally pretty flush, vitality-filled, color of a lipstick, with the anti-aging, hydrating and conditioning feel of a balm AND a long-wear stain that doesn't dry out lips! It truly is a 4-in-1 product, packed with amazing natural ingredients!What is it: Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stains take the place of four products; your lipstick, anti-aging conditioning lip balm, ultra-hydrating lip gloss, and your lip stain all in one! This truly innovative, yet all natural formula contains IT Cosmetics Hydra-Luxe Technology including ingredients such as plum oil, cherry oil, shea butter, aloe and jojoba that all work together to treat, hydrate, condition, and nourish your lips, minimizing the appearance of lip lines and wrinkles! Plus Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stains are packed with anti-aging anti-oxidants including vitamins A, C, E, acai, green tea and white tea to protect and ward off free-radicals all day long. This Made in the USA formula is paraben-free.Who is it for: Anyone who wants a naturally pretty flush of color to their lips that lasts all day long, and doesn't come off until you take it off! Anyone who wants ultra-hydrated and conditioned lips.