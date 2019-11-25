It Cosmetics

Confidence In An Eye Cream

Perfect for even the most sensitive skin, this revolutionary moisturizing eye treatment brightens the look of your eyes to make them appear instantly more awake. While the exclusive apricot tint and Drops of Light Technology visibly color-correct and brighten, proprietary Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate and other high-performance skin-loving ingredients - including a super ceramide complex, chrysin, licorice root, avocado and squalane - work to hydrate, smooth and refresh.From helping to restore the look of firmness to reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, lines and wrinkles, this breakthrough product will give you powerful, clinically tested results immediately and more dramatic results over time!Pairs perfectly with IT Brushes for ULTA