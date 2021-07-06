It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Neck Cream Moisturiser

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

Developed with plastic surgeons, the leading experts in skin rejuvenation, Confidence in a Cream™, with its proprietary Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate™, combines collagen and hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and wrinkles, while niacin, peptides, a super ceramide complex and other high-performance ingredients are activated upon contact to immerse your skin in moisture, smooth texture, enhance firmness, and reduce the look of pores and discolouration. Perfect for all skin types, you’ll see powerful results instantly and more dramatic results over time.