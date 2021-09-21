It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Silk Airbrush Powder With Luxe Brush

What is it: Instantly reduce the appearance of your pores and fine lines with IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder. This is your airbrushed silk antiaging finishing powder now in a pressed formula. The hydrating powder is created to give your skin a flawless finish with the sweep of a brush. And paired with the Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush, the look of airbrushed, perfected skin has never been easier! Who is it for: Anyone who wants the look of airbrushed skin in an instant, and wants to help reduce the look of pores and skin imperfections. Anyone who would like an antiaging finishing powder that doesn't settle in your fine lines. And anyone who would like to add the perfect powder brush into their makeup bag. Why is it different: Formulated with antiaging ingredients, including peptides, real silk, hydrolyzed collagen, and the optically blurring Drops of Light technology, this powder was created to help reduce the look of pores and other skin imperfections. The pressed powder is translucent and buildable, perfect for touch-ups throughout the day. The Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush is custom cut to pick up the perfect amount of powder to dust onto your skin for the look of airbrushed complexion perfection. How do I use it: Swirl your Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush into the compact and tap brush gently on the lid to remove excess powder. Then, softly buff onto skin in circular motions for a smooth, flawless, soft-focus skin-perfecting finish. It can be worn on bare skin alone or over makeup as the finishing touch. From IT Cosmetics. Includes: 0.31-oz Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush Brush imported