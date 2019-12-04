It Cosmetics

It Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101

$24.00 $14.40

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Use IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101 with your favorite liquid, powder or cream foundation. Dome-shaped brush head allows for controlled, easy-to-use foundation application. Buff in circles or sweep across your skin - either way, the results will be an airbrushed finish!