Issy Blossom Mirror With Shaving Cabinet

ISSY Blossom The natural beauty of flora is on full display with ISSY Blossom by Zuster, a collection of hand-crafted bathroom furniture. Framed by a subtle routed timber edge this mirror is perfect for pairing with any ISSY by Zuster vanity. In 500 x 1000mm,the Blossom Mirrored Shaving Cabinet is great for adding extra eye level storage in a powder room or pair multiple together for larger bathrooms. Made from American Oak and available in a range of colours, ISSY Blossom brings a completely unique design to your bathroom.