Ditto Kids Magazine

Issue One: Belonging

At Ditto Kids Magazine

Now shipping! Our debut issue explores belonging and what that means through the lens of Mexican and Mexican American history and culture. Your child will be encouraged to love and respect themselves as well as others, to see similarities with others and celebrate our differences! With your child or student, you'll be able to communicate and learn about sometimes tricky to talk about things like race, culture, refugees, immigration, and family separation through a decolonized perspective. The magazine contains tone-appropriate activities for kids to help them better understand what they're learning. This issue is 64 pages in length, 8.5"x11" in size and features a perfect bound, matte soft-touch cover. This product is available for individual and family use only. Please email us at hello@dittokidsmagazine.com for classroom/school pricing. Digital copies may be available for classroom use, accessibility, or other exceptions. Please email us at hello@dittokidsmagazine.com. International customers are responsible for any customs or VAT fees.