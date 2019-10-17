Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Issa Raven Silk Velvet Slip Dress

$390.00
At Olivia von Halle
Crafted from butter soft silk velvet the Issa Raven is 90s heaven. This slip dress is bias cut for the most flattering silhouette and features a statement plunge back and adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit. Dress up with heels for evening or layer with a cashmere knit for day. This wardrobe staple is anything but basic.