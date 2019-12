Wine Enthusiast

Isommelier Smart Decanter

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Enthusiast

Introducing the iSommelier Smart Decanter, Makes Every Wine Taste Perfect In Seconds Your Time is Precious - Reduce long decanting times from hours to seconds with iSommelier's revolutionary molecular air filtration system. An hour in a traditional decanter is reduced to a single minute with iSommelier Includes 2 year warranty Upgrade to iSommelier Pro - Control the iSommelier Pro directly from your smartphone. WiFi enabled.