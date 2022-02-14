Urban Outfitters

Isobel Sofa

$1499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 54677109; Color Code: 011 Upholstered sofa featuring a textural weave with four squared back cushions and a trio of round accent pillows for a geometric contrast we love. With a cushioned feel allover and arms that wrap around from back in an angular design. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Some assembly required - instructions included - Jovan linen, pine wood, birch wood, plywood - Spot clean with purified water only; tap water may leave watermarks - Imported Size - Dimensions: 87”l x 40.2”w x 30.7”h - Seat height: 18.7” - Leg height: 5.9” - Weight: 116.85 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 87”l x 40.2”w x 30.7”h - Shipping package weight: 135.8 lbs