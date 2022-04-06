United States
Urban Outfitters
Isobel Large Stepped Wall Shelf
£65.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0560611450118; Color Code: 010 Minimalist motifs in this stepped shelf that's exclusive to UO. Hand painted style for fixing to your wall and displaying your favourite ceramics, books or house plants. Mounts to wall; hardware not included. Content + Care - 100% MDF - Wipe clean Size - Dimensions: 60.9cm x 17.8cm x 10.8cm - Shelf dimensions: 60.9cm x 17.8cm - Weight limit: 44.09 lbs - Weight: 13.44 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 66cm x 22.8cm x 17.8cm - Shipping package weight: 19.84 lbs
