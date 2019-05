Tory Burch

Isle Rope Dress

$350.00 $179.00

All for knot: Our Isle Rope Dress has a refined maritime quality, featuring a cable motif that began as a hand-painted print. Easy to style for beach days or casual evenings, this long-line sheath is an ideal pack-along for seaside retreats. It’s made from a linen blend, with a banded collar, high side slits and a braided belt for a chic, waist-defining finish.