Isle Of Paradise

Isle Of Paradise Self-tanning Drops Light 30ml

£19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Married to your moisturiser? But want that super tanned glow too? No biggie! Simply add our colour correcting Magic Tanning Drops to your moisturiser for a natural, sun-kissed glow with no streaks, no smells or orange tones. On the Isle of Paradise we like to do things differently. We've combined a colour corrective approach with our tanning-know-how to bring you your *Best Glow Ever* - whether that's for the beach or brunch, we've got you babe. Formulated with Oxy-Glow complex to brighten your skin...and your day.