Hawaiian Tropic

Island Sport Ultra Light With Sunscreen Spray - Spf 30 - 6oz

$7.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Whether you're sitting poolside or playing volleyball at the beach, you'll always feel like you're on a tropical vacation with this Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Ultra Light with Sunscreen Spray. This sunscreen spray has a light tropical scent that'll take you to swaying palms and salty air. The SPF 30 spray sunscreen goes on light, but keeps your skin protected through any fun outdoor activity.