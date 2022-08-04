Lusana | Free People

Style No. 55916027; Color Code: 068 Block the sun with this classic straw visor featured in a speckled woven design with a rounded brim and textured edges. Stretch back Open top What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions. Lusana Each Lusana puts emphasis on their low-impact design process, as it accounts for the least amount of material consumption possible. Their handwoven, naturally-derived accessories support the transfer of intergenerational indigenous skills, as they wish to formally recognize and bring attention to these skills as they transcend modern-day times. Care/Import Import