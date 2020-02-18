La Blanca

Island Goddess Plunge Mio One-piece Swimsuit

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Worship the sun, sand, and surf in chic style with the La Blanca™ Island Goddess Plunge Mio One-Piece Swimsuit., One-piece swimsuit in a solid hue with sexy front keyhole detailing., Plunging V-neckline., Removable contour pads provide support and shape., Dual, adjustable shoulder straps that continue and intersect creating a dramatic statement against the open back., Full rear coverage. , Materials: 85% nylon, 15% elastane., Lining: 90% nylon, 10% elastane., Hand wash cold, line dry. , Imported. , If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.