Double-dip into summer's ultimate treasure where there's more than meets the eye. Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer brings together two different finishes in one convenient dual-ended design, delivering sleek, metallic shimmer on one side and an iridescent glitter topcoat on the other. Wear 'em solo or layer together to create a brand new, hyper-prismatic shade.
Created with all skin tones in mind, these sunset-inspired shades hypnotize with color-flipping micropearls that shift with the light.