The Frankie Shop

Isla High-rise Straight Pants

$240.00 $168.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Frankie Shop

The Isla pants prove why Frankie Shop has become synonymous with striking suiting. This bright white pair have a high-rise waist and straight, press-pleated legs that fall fluidly due to their lightweight suiting fabric. Coordinate with the matching blazer. material: 100% polyester care instructions: dry clean side slit pockets, back pocket zipper fly, button and hook fastenings belt loops Designer colour name: True White Made in Korea