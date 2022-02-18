United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
BDG
Isla Funnel Neck Corduroy Jacket
$129.00$48.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 65510950; Color Code: 020 A jacket cut from extra-chunky corduroy from BDG. Relaxed fit. Cropped to the waist. Complete with a funnel neck with a drawstring closure to keep the warmth in. Dual button and zip closure at the front. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Pink is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 51” - Length: 22.5”