BDG

Isla Funnel Neck Corduroy Jacket

$129.00 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 65510950; Color Code: 020 A jacket cut from extra-chunky corduroy from BDG. Relaxed fit. Cropped to the waist. Complete with a funnel neck with a drawstring closure to keep the warmth in. Dual button and zip closure at the front. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Pink is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 51” - Length: 22.5”