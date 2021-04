Levi's

Isla Dress

£70.00 £49.00

This billowy swing dress evokes a boho feel, especially with its whimsical print. It's perfect for a beachy vacation or bright day. An effortless lightweight flowy dress Features a charming lace-up neckline Style # 293960002 Color: Cloud Dancer - Multi Colour How it Fits Model is 5'10" and is wearing a size S Composition & Care 100% cotton Plain weave V-neck with ties Viet Nam