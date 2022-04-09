Marei

Isis Goddess Pearl Ring

$10000.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marei

The Isis Goddess Pearl Ring by Angie Marei features a rare, exotic, and luminescent South Sea White Pearl enthroned in an 18-karat yellow gold setting bejeweled in pavé set brilliant white diamonds and detailed and finished with black enamel. Isis, the ancient Egyptian goddess of the moon, fertility, healing, and magic, inspired this unique architectural design. Isis is known as the essence of femininity and is exalted in her role as the life-giving mother, wife, healer, and protector. The regal name Isis also means “woman of the throne.” Featured in Vogue, Tatler, Forbes, & Lifestyle Asia. 18-Karat Yellow Gold Setting ~12.00mm White South Sea Pearl ~0.65-Total Carat Weight Brilliant-Cut Natural White Diamonds, DEF Color, VS+ Clarity Black Enamel