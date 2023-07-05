Isdin

Isdinceutics Mineral Brush

$55.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isdin

Mineral Brush provides on-the-go protection against the visible signs of photoaging: the ideal complement to your daily sun protection and skincare routine. A silky, smooth, fine powder containing titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica and iron oxides provides protection against free radical pollution damage, blue light and infrared radiation (IR). Take it with you for photoaging defense and matte, natural coverage wherever you go!