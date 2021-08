Suki La

Isabelle Hair Claw

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

At Suki La

Isabelle is the perfect way to quickly put up your hair in a cute and effortless way that will make you look good every time. Will this clip hold all my hair? This clip has long claws and long grip, this claw can hold all your hair up! Thick, thin, curly, wavy - this clip can do it all. Length: 11cm