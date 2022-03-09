BDG

Isabel Extreme Cargo Jean

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66692963; Color Code: 093 BDG jeans with tons of cargo pocket detailing. Cut with a mid-rise and a baggy wide leg. Cropped to the ankle. Complete with seamed details at the front and oversized utility pockets at the sides. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Mid rise - Wide leg - Ankle length - Model in Tinted Denim is 5’9” and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 29 - Waist: 32.5” - Rise: 11.5” - Inseam: 29.5” - Leg opening: 19.5”