Christopher Knight Home
Isaac Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair
$179.99
This wood frame Club chair combines a classic French-style with a bold look that will Compliment any decor. Well-padded on the Back and Seat with the perfect Seat angel to have you relaxing in no time!