Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Anthropologie

Irving Bookcase

$798.00
At Anthropologie
Crafted in an unexpected shape using natural rattan, this circular bookcase becomes the focal point of any room. Its amble, open shelving encourages the display - not merely storage - of your books, photos, candles, and decorative
Featured in 1 story
Shop Anthropologie's New Spring Home Collection
by Olivia Harrison