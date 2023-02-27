G.Dori

Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror

$15.99 $9.90

Buy Now Review It

🌹 MAKEUP MIRROR this portable lightweight mirror is easy to install and can use immediately for make-up when you are getting ready for any event or party. A Cloud-Shaped mirror can also be used as a photography background. It can make the corner of your house prettier. This is good for aesthetic room decor, especially for those who have minimal spaces. Package included stickers. The cloud mirror can be used on the wall, and it can be used to decorate the wall. 🌹 HOW TO USE: There is a plastic cover on this mirror to protect it from scratches and smudges, so please, before using it, peel off the plastic cover. After removing the plastic cover, this beautiful mirror will be ready to use. 🌹 HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL This Cloud-Shaped mirror is made of acrylic and a wooden base. It is lightweight and transportable. The stand base is solid enough to hold the mirror firmly. The size of this Cloud-Shaped mirror is about 7.87inches x9.84x 0.78inches 🌹 IDEAL GIFT OPTION this room decor aesthetic mirror can be used as a gift for your relatives, family & friends, or loved ones. You can also use it to decorating your bedroom, entryways, washrooms, living rooms, dorm, wall, etc. 🌹 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE G.Dori is committed to providing customers with premium quality products. If you are unsatisfied with our vanity mirror for any reason, we will give you 100% money back no question asked.