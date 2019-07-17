Ironless Shampoo With Anti-frizz Straightening Complex
$19.98
At walgreens.com
This silkening cleanser smooths hair while restoring manageability. This revolutionary shampoo is designed so you can skip the hot tools without giving up on silky, soft hair. Featuring our Anti-Frizz Straightening Complex, this 'no iron needed' shampoo will help you achieve ultra-chic, frizz-free tresses straight out of the shower. Features Anti-Frizz Straightening Complex Infused with Hibiscus Protein Scented by creamy florals and white woods Suitable for all hair types