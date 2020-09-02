Dyson

Iron/yellow Up15 Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

$399.99 $209.97

At Nordstrom Rack

The Dyson Small Ball upright is easier to carry around the home and lift up stairs. With a retractable handle, it takes up to 50% less storage space than a full-size upright vacuum. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically seals in suction across carpets and hard floors. It also has carbon fiber filaments on the brush bar, so it captures fine dust from hard floors while the direct drive motor pushes bristles deeper into carpets for a more thorough clean. Dyson’s patented Ball(TM) technology makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and obstacles. Color: iron/yellow. Weighs just 12.15 lbs for easier lifting up stairs and around the home. Saves more storage space than a full-size upright vacuum. Automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. sealing in suction. Direct drive motor pushes bristles deeper into carpet. 2 Tier Radial(TM) cyclones. 19 Cyclones arranged across two tiers work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Dyson Ball(TM) technology. Improved stability to maneuver easily around furniture, obstacles and into difficult places. Hygienic bin emptying. Quick single button cyclone release and bin empty. No need to touch the dirt. Tools included: Combo Tool, Stair Tool. 6 month manufacturer warranty. 31" cord length. 11" x 14" x 31.8". Imported