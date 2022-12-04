LEGO

Iron Man Armory 76216 – The Infinity Saga

This versatile and feature-packed play set takes kids into the famous room where Iron Man stores his high-tech suit gear. Explore Tony Stark's Hall of Armor and check out the MK3, MK25 and MK85 Iron Man suits. There are workbenches and tools for you to carry out repairs and a platform where you can 'suit up' the tech genius for his next mission. With Iron Man, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash all ready for action, adventure is never far away!