Tenga

Iroha Stick Vibrator

$20.00

Pleasure on the Go: Give your body a luxurious burst of sensation anywhere with the iroha Stick vibrator bullet; Designed to look like a lipstick for extreme discretion, this mini vibrator slips easily into your purse to take it with you everywhere Adjustable Personal Vibrator: This vibrator for her features a unique dial design that lets you twist the bottom to adjust the intensity of the vibration for customizable sensation; The notched tip offers increased variety for personal play Waterproof and Easy to Clean: The iroha Stick women's vibrator is made with a body-safe soft touch silicone tip; Waterproof up to 50cm, this female vibrator is a perfect accessory for bath time and cleans with mild soap and warm water Easy to Use: This adult vibrator offers up to 5 hours of continuous pleasure and operates on 1 AAA battery that is easy to change; With a tester battery included, you can use this women's vibrator right out of the box Created in Japan: Designed, engineered, and proudly created in Japan Enjoy ultimate pleasure on the go with the iroha Stick bullet vibrator for women. Specially designed to look like a lipstick, complete with a clear plastic cap, this quiet vibrator can be quickly stashed in a purse or pocket so you can take it with you anywhere. Tenga's lipstick vibrator features a unique base that can be twisted for a customizable intensity. This waterproof vibrator is safe under water up to 50cm in depth, making it great for bath time relaxation, and easy to clean with warm water and mild soap. Designed to run on one AAA battery, this small vibrator offers 5 hours of continuous use.