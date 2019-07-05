Tenga

Iroha Stick

Eating well, being active, and getting enough rest are the cornerstones of good health, but just as important to overall wellness is the ability to treat yourself. A sprinkle of cinnamon on your toast or an extra swipe of new lipstick, indulgence doesnt have to be impactful. We want self-care to be as pleasurable and as simple as the other small indulgences in your daily life. That is why we designed the Iroha Stick, a compact item that is easy to slip into a pocket or purse. Easy to hold, with a soft silicone tip that is gentle on the skin, Iroha Stick is waterproof. In the bedroom, bath, or on the road, the Iroha Stick is ready when you are. Runs on max strength for up to five hours. Measurements: 3.90 inches in length, .87 inches in width. Material: Silicone, PC. Color: Pink. Note: Requires 1-AAA battery, included.