Irobot Roomba I3 Evo (3150) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

POWERFUL CLEANING—SCHEDULED AROUND YOUR LIFE - Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction. Compared to Roomba 600 series.Runtime : 75 minutes CLEAN BY ROOM, YOU’RE IN CONTROL - Roomba i3 EVO learns your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want—either on a set schedule or in the moment. CLEANING IN TIDY ROWS - Cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, to thoroughly clean your floors while navigating around furniture. When the i3 EVO needs to recharge, it will resume right where it left off ensuring a complete clean. Charger : 120V and 60 Hz FOCUSED CLEANING - Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba i3 EVO to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. Integrated sensors tell the robot where it can and can’t fit, so it doesn’t get stuck under furniture. PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba i3 EVO uses Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. STAYS ONE STEP AHEAD OF THE MESS - The i3 EVO learns your cleaning habits and can offer up suggestions—even suggesting extra cleanings during peak pollen or shedding season. iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, and will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers. Get cleaner floors with less effort—with the Roomba i3 robot vacuum that offers 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dirt, dust and pollen. When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, it offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. Reactive Sensor Technology helps it avoid getting stuck, while Dirt Detect Technology focuses cleaning where its needed most. When you’re ready to clean, use the iRobot Home App or just say the word—Google Assistant and Alexa can tell your robot to clean with just the sound of your voice. Navigating purposefully and logically in neat rows, it powerfully vacuums your floors using Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes—taking vacuuming off your mind, and your to-do list. *(compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system) *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC).