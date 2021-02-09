iRobot

Irobot Roomba E5 (5150) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$349.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details The Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum is packed with performance for powerful pickup. Ideal for homes with pets, the 3-Stage Cleaning System uses Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and Power-Lifting Suction to pull in dust, dirt, pet hair, and large debris. Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction (Compared to Roomba® 600 Series) Ideal for homes with pets High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens Cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don't Simply rinse away dirt or debris left behind in the washable bin Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging Features Roomba® Essentials: Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and steel Wipe clean 26 watts 1.8 amps Measures 13.45" L x 13.39" W x 3.65" H Weighs 7.25 lb. 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Model e515020 skuId : 68137007