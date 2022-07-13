iRobot

Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity

$299.99 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

CLEAN SMARTER - Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. LOOSENS, LIFTS, AND SUCTIONS - The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION - A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs. SENSES AND ELIMINATES DIRT - Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly. CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY - Provides a system of cleaning features and smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home and deliver a daily clean. CLEANS CARPETS AND HARD FLOORS - Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors. AUTOMATICALLY RECHARGES - Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Dirt Detect sensors alert the Roomba robot vacuum to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas of dirt. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.