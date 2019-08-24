The iRobot Braava jet Mopping Robot delivers fresh, clean floors every day. With its compact, smart design and iAdapt 2.0 Navigation system, Braava jet mops and sweeps hard-to-reach places, like under kitchen cabinets and around toilets. Just attach a Braava jet Cleaning Pad and the robot automatically customizes cleaning based on pad type. In wet mopping and damp sweeping modes, the Precision Jet Spray and Vibrating Cleaning Head tackle dirt and stains. In dry sweeping mode, Braava jet traps and locks away dust, dirt, and pet hair. Braava jet cleans hard floors, including hardwood, tile, and stone.