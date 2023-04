Makeup Revolution

Irl Filter Finish Concealer

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Cruelty Free The Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer gives soft focus, instant coverage to filter out blemishes, dark circles and fine lines In Real Life. This ultra-buildable, full coverage concealer has a breathable soft matte formulation, a super comfortable wear and will stay put for 16 hours!