Vitamin A

Iris Top

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vitamin A

This top is about comfort, coverage, and confidence. We start with double layered Sculpt Microfiber at the front panel for soft, yet firm, compression. Up top we’ve created a balconette style top that will lift and shape the bust (without any wires!), with smooth rubber-less fit along arms and back, and adjustable straps for an even more customizable fit.