Iris

Iris Open Top Litter Box – W53cm – White

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Pet Planet

Description The Iris Open Top Litter Box solves the problem of scattering litter with a vertical design and grooved lid. Key Features: Stylish design Catch litter with the grooves on the lid to prevent scattering Design contains odours Easy to clean, removable lid (press the two release buttons at the sides) Includes scoop Convenient hook included for storing litter scoop Dimensions: W53 x D41 x H37cm Entrance Hole: W26.5 x D23cm