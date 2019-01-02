Kiehl's

Iris Extract Activating Treatment Essence

£36.00

What we say Recapture your skin’s youthful radiance with this daily treatment by Kiehl’s. Iris extract deeply nourishes, while Sodium Hyaluronate replenishes and smooths fine lines. Apply morning and evening after cleansing and voila! A healthy, glowing complexion. Inspired by longstanding Asian beauty rituals, Kiehl's Iris Extract Activating Treatment Essence is an ideal step after cleansing & toning, before applying your serum & moisturiser. Enriched with Iris Florentina Extract, the formula activates radiance, for smoother feeling, more youthful looking skin. - The formulation helps to prime the skin, preparing it to receive the skincare regimen that follows. - Quick absorption to deliver hydration to the skin. - Improves the appearance of fine lines, dullness & rough texture.