Amour Vert

Irene Wool Coat

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amour Vert

Long coat with side pockets and a detachable belt that runs through the interior. We worked with Comistra in Prato, Italy to produce this coat's unique wool. This 100-year-old company transforms textile by-products and post-consumer materials into high quality, luxurious recycled wool.