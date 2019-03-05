Amir

Iphone Camera Lens

$12.99

AMIR 3 in 1 HD camera lens can be used with a wide range of cell phones such as iPhone 6/6 plus/5/5S/4/4S, Samsung Galaxy and more- work on iPad and PC too. Professional but portable to use. Clip it on the front or back camera of your phone, and it will show you another world of cell phone photography! Everyone can be a photographer of your life! Fisheye lens: ● Angle: 180° Wide Angle lens: ● Angle: 140° ● Magnification: 0.4X Macro lens: ● Magnification: 10X ● Min Object distance: 10-15mm ● Max Diameter: 20mm How to Use: ▲ Macro Lens and the fisheye Lens are attached together while you receive them. When use macro lens, please unscrew the fisheye lens first. ▲ If you‘d like to use the fisheye lens, please attach the macro lens together to get funny picture. Note: ▲ Please wipe clean all lenses before using. ▲ It's better to take off your phone case for taking better photos. ▲ All three angles would not block the flashlight even though the edge is right next to the flash light. Package Include: 1 X super wide lens 1 X fisheye lens + macro lens (attached together) 1 X lens clip 2 X lens caps for both ends 1 X microfiber lens cleaning cloth bag Seller Warranty Policy: ● 45-Day Money Back Guarantee ● 12-Month Replacement Warranty ● 7/24 Online Customer Service ● Lifetime Support Guarantee GCID: AMIR