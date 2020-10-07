Apple

Ipad (10.2-inch, Wi-fi, 32gb)

$329.00 $299.00

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi Up to 10 hours of battery life Lightning connector for charging and accessories Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay iPadOS brings new capabilities designed specifically for iPad