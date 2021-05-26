Tzumi

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

About This Item Details Powerful Motor: With 2000Pa of suction power, SMART CLEAN sweeps comparable smart vacuums under the rug! Anti-Collision & Cliff Sensors: prevent the vacuum from bumping into walls and tumbling down the stairs. Knows when to charge: automatically docks and recharges its Li-ion battery for up to 100 minutes of cleaning between charges Complete cleaning system: The SMART CLEAN has side brushes, a roller brush, a large 600 ml capacity dustbin, and rubber terrain wheels that roll from hardwood floors to carpet with ease. Quieter Clean: Quieter than comparable smart vacuums, SMART CLEAN operates at 62db which can be equated to normal conversational levels or soothing background music. 4 Cleaning Modes: Choose your cleaning needs from Auto Clean, Spot Clean, Edge Clean, and Manual Control. Voice Command Clean: SMART CLEAN is Wi-Fi-enabled, and can easily be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant. Remote or App Control: You can choose between the included remote control or use your own smart phone by downloading the Tzumi Smart Home App. Additional Info 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty - Color: Black - Use: Indoor - Approx. 13.6" x 4.45" x 16.8" - Battery 2600 mAh Voltage 14.4 - Imported