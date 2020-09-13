Tzumi

Ion Uv Sanitizing Mini Wand

$29.99 $14.97

At Nordstrom Rack

Laboratory proven to kill and eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria in less than a minute. Kills germs on keyboards, remote controls, gadgets, and electronic devices without residue. Sanitizes doorknobs, bathroom surfaces and other household items quickly and easily without chemicals or irritants. Includes an internal mechanism that turns the wand off when the UV light radiates upwards to avoid causing injury to the eyes. Micro USB charging allows you to charge it from any power source . 1200mAh battery power provides 2-3 hours of working time. Travel friendly easily fits in your purse or luggage. 4" L x 1.75" W x 7.25" H. Imported