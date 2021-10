Shark

Ion™ Robot Vacuum, Wi Fi Connected, Works With Google Assistant, Multi Surface Cleaning

$199.00 $144.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Shark ION Robot® is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces, corners, and edges. Use the SharkClean™ app or voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning from anywhere.