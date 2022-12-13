Oral-B

Io Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush With (3) Brush Head

$199.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

You will receive (1) Oral-B iO5 Limited Electric Toothbrush, (1) Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, (1) Gentle Care Replacement Brush Head, (1) Ultimate White Replacement Brush Head, (1) travel case, (1) travel refill holder, and (1) charger Clinically proven 100% cleaner teeth & healthier gums in 1 week vs. a regular manual toothbrush 5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Super Sensitive, Sensitive, and Intense Includes a 2 minute timer to ensure a complete clean Pressure sensor indicates optimal cleaning pressure and warns of over pressure The iO is Oral-B’s best technology: Clinically Proven 100% Cleaner teeth & healthier gums in 1 week versus a regular manual toothbrush. Th.e i05 coaches you to a perfect clean with a Smart Display, this is real time personalized coaching. The accompanying App detects the position through Artificial Intelligence. Oral-B is on your team for your everyday brushing task. A Round head and gentle micro-vibrations, the Magnetic interaction delivers smooth, harmonious motion through a Synchronized cleaning action (micro-vibrations synced with oscillations). A Built-in-2-Minute Timer ensures an even easier experience, helping you get an optimal clean on all your teeth. The Oral-B's quadrant timer breaks the two minutes up into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth; we keep the time, so you don’t have to. Delivering the perfect pressure is done by having a Pressure Sensor. The Pressure Sensor Indicates optimal cleaning pressure and warns of over pressure. With an accompanying travel case, you’ll have a fresh clean everywhere you go. We’re with you on your next trip or even your mid-day on-the go brushing! Best of all, it is brought to you by Oral-B—the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide.* *Based on surveys of a representative worldwide sample of dentists carried out for P&G regularly. Do not use on children under age 3. Replace brush (head) every 3 months or sooner if brush head becomes worn.