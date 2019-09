EX1

Invisiwear Liquid Foundation

£12.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

“You could have 100 shades, but if you don’t get the undertones right, they’re not going to match” – Farah Naz, Biochemist, Founder EX1 CosmeticsThis foundation uses revolutionary pigments that blend seamlessly into skin. Developed to a strict formula, using high quality ingredients, affordable without compromising quality. Covers imperfections in a lightweight velvety formula.