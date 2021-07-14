invisibobble

Invisibobble Original

$10.95

A spiral-shaped hair tie that won’t pull, snag, or leave kinks in hair. Invisibobble Original is ideal for creating hairstyles ranging from party-ready updos to quick and easy sporty ponytails. The smooth spiral shape ensures that hair won’t pull, catch, kink or tangle, and stays comfortable to wear all day long. Made of non-absorbent polyurethane, Invisibobble Original won’t retain water and can be used on wet or dry hair.