Murad

Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum Spf 30 | Pa+++

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Murad

Velvety-smooth, colorless primer with advanced skin benefits primes for 12 hours of flawless makeup wear. Soft-Focus Complex glides over skin, reducing the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture. Which skin type is it good for? Normal Oily Combination Dry Sensitive